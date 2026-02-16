Time Limited For DNR Taking Comments On New Proposed Walleye Limit

Minnesota anglers could soon see a lower statewide walleye limit under a new proposal from the Department of Natural Resources. The DNR is considering reducing the daily possession limit on inland waters from six walleyes to four, while keeping the current rule allowing only one fish over 20 inches. Officials say the change is a proactive step to protect future fishing as climate shifts, invasive species and modern fish-finding technology increase pressure on walleye populations. The proposal would take effect March 1, 2027, if approved.

Public comments are being accepted through 4:30 p.m. March 5 on the Minnesota DNR website.