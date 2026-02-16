Skip to content

Time Limited For DNR Taking Comments On New Proposed Walleye Limit

Minnesota anglers could soon see a lower statewide walleye limit under a new proposal from the Department of Natural Resources. The DNR is considering reducing the daily possession limit on inland waters from six walleyes to four, while keeping the current rule allowing only one fish over 20 inches. Officials say the change is a proactive step to protect future fishing as climate shifts, invasive species and modern fish-finding technology increase pressure on walleye populations. The proposal would take effect March 1, 2027, if approved.

Public comments are being accepted through 4:30 p.m. March 5 on the Minnesota DNR website.

February 17, 2026

Artist Reception at Warroad Riverplace this Thursday

Warroad RiverPlace invites the public to a free reception and open house this Thursday, February 19, from 5:00
February 17, 2026

House Republicans Lay out priorities for MN Session 

By Prestin Douville – R & J Broadcasting, Inc. The Minnesota Legislative Session kicks off today, and House
February 16, 2026

Recreational opportunities at Itasca State Park 

Temperatures are expected to remain in the double digits throughout the week, which means that now would be
