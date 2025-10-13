Deadline for Military Service Members to Claim 2021 Tax Credits

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is reminding the state’s military service members to take advantage of the 2021 Credit for Military Service in a Combat Zone. The Credit is a refundable military tax credit that is expiring Wednesday October 15th, for qualifying service members.

More than 2,735 service members were eligible for the 2021 Credit for Service, but about 830 service members still have not claimed the credit, worth $120 per month or partial month served. The department recently sent letters to these service members on how they may qualify for and claim the credit. To qualify for the credit, service members must have:

Been a Minnesota resident during the time of service

Served in a combat zone or qualified hazardous duty area during 2021

Received combat pay that is exempt from federal and Minnesota income tax

Info on how to claim is available on the Department of Revenue website.