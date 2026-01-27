Skip to content

Debt assistance available through Lutheran Social Services

The United States is in a tough period of time financially, and for many with mounting credit card debt it may feel like a helpless time. However, did you know that there are non-profit organizations out there that have resources available to help you? Joanne Lundberg of Lutheran Social Services (LSS) tells us more about their debt relief programs, and the ways they can help.

If this sounds like a program that could help you, Lundberg explains how you get the process of getting help started. 

Lundberg says they also offer assistance to people who are stuck in a payday loan. 

For more information on Lutheran Social Services financial assistance programs, go to www.lssmn.org.

January 27, 2026

