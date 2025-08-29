Skip to content

DEED Seeks Community Grant Reviewers

Ekta Prakash, Director of DEED’s Office of Public Engagement provided notice this week that the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) is looking for about 100 community members to serve as grant reviewers for competitive workforce development grants. 

Community reviewers play a vital role in shaping funding decisions. By bringing lived experience, cultural insight, and awareness of the challenges job seekers face, reviewers help ensure DEED’s grants are fair, equitable, and responsive to real community needs.

DEED is seeking individuals from diverse backgrounds, with interest in workforce development, training, small business growth, financial education, or related areas. Reviewers should be able to dedicate 20 to 30 hours over two to three weeks, reading eight to ten grant proposals, typically 12 to 15 pages each.

All reviewers will complete a short online training, and those who finish the process may be eligible for a small stipend.

DEED has used community reviewers in programs like Pathways to Prosperity, Drive for 5, childcare development, and small business initiatives. Their voices have helped reduce employment disparities and strengthen communities across Minnesota.

If you’re ready to contribute, or if you know someone who would be a great fit, please apply to become a community reviewer today.

For more information, visit DEED online or email elizabeth.mariani@state.mn.us.

DEED is hoping to make grantmaking more inclusive, equitable, and impactful for Minnesota.

August 28, 2025

West Nile Virus Increases in Minnesota

West Nile Virus Increases in Minnesota

West Nile Virus has increased in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Health has confirmed 20 cases of West
August 28, 2025

MN DNR Updates Upcoming Hunting Season

Walk-In Access areas open Monday, Sept. 1 and run through May 31, 2026. With the purchase of a
August 27, 2025

Warroad/Roseau Highway 11 Construction Update

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting | August 27, 2025 Roseau County, Minn – Construction continues this
