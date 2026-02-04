Demuth Campaigns In Crookston

Minnesota Speaker of the House Lisa Demuth brought her campaign for Governor to Crookston on Monday. The Republican spoke to supporters for about an hour about changes that need to happen in the state. Demuth tells R&J News how things would be different under her leadership as Governor, as opposed to current Governor Tim Walz.

She also talked about education and falling test scores in Minnesota.

Demuth also campaigned Monday in Moorhead and Bemidji. Early reports from DFL officials indicate strong turnout at Democratic-Farmer-Labor caucuses statewide, with party leaders estimating about 30,000 in-person attendees. Minnesota Republicans also held caucuses, though the GOP has not released a statewide attendance total. If GOP candidate Lisa Demuth secures the party endorsement, she would face incumbent U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, with no other DFL candidates currently in the race. KQ92 and KRWB will continue to follow and provide election coverage.