Detroit Lakes Motorcyclist Killed in Otter Tail County Crash

A motorcycle accident Monday afternoon in Perham has left a 65-year-old Detroit Lakes man dead.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says the man was heading west on Fort Thunder Road at around 2:45 p.m. Monday, Sep 29th, when he failed to stop at the intersection and struck a pickup as it was travelling on County Highway 125.

Life saving measures were administered by the person who reported the crash and by responders, but the motorcyclist was ultimately pronounced deceased. The 33-year-old Pelican Rapids man driving the pickup was not injured.

The Sheriff’s Office, Perham Ambulance, and Perham Fire Department responded to the scene.

The State Patrol is assisting with the investigation. The identities of both drivers are being withheld pending notification of family.

