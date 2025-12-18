DFL Statement on House Republicans’ Health Care Vote

A bipartisan discharge petition exists in Congress to extend Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies and prevent skyrocketing premiums at the start of the year.

Despite this, 4 Minnesota Republicans in Congress, including Michelle Fischbach of District 7 and Pete Stauber of District 8, have declined thus far to work across the aisle to lower prices.

Fischbach and Satuber gave examples of some workers in Moorhead and Duluth would see a monthly increase in premiums of 95 dollars.

DFL Chair Richard Carlbom said “A bipartisan path exists. The House already has several Republicans joining Democrats to protect working families by extending ACA subsidies.