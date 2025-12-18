Skip to content

DFL Statement on House Republicans’ Health Care Vote

A bipartisan discharge petition exists in Congress to extend Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies and prevent skyrocketing premiums at the start of the year. 

Despite this, 4 Minnesota Republicans in Congress, including Michelle Fischbach of District 7 and Pete Stauber of District 8, have declined thus far to work across the aisle to lower prices.

Fischbach and Satuber gave examples of some workers in Moorhead and Duluth would see a monthly increase in premiums of 95 dollars.

DFL Chair Richard Carlbom said “A bipartisan path exists. The House already has several Republicans joining Democrats to protect working families by extending ACA subsidies.

December 18, 2025

Blowing Snow, No Visibility Close Highways in Northwest Minnesota

Five highways in northwest Minnesota are closed today (Thurs) due to zero visibility and stalled vehicles on the
December 18, 2025

Regional Colleges Receive Emergency Grants

Red Lake Nation College and White Earth Tribal and Community College are among ten Minnesota colleges and universities
December 18, 2025

Scientists Warn Funding Cuts Could Stall Walleye Recovery

Scientists say recent funding cuts could jeopardize efforts to restore Minnesota’s walleye population. The DNR relies on advanced
