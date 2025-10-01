DNR Opens 2026 Seedling Sales With New Online Ordering System

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will open seedling sales for spring 2026 Wednesday, Oct. 1. Landowners across the state, including in northern Minnesota, can order native bareroot tree seedlings from the State Forest Nursery.

Planting trees supports wildlife habitat, protects soil and water, and strengthens the forest economy. For the first time, the DNR is offering a new online ordering system that lets customers view live inventory, place orders immediately and track shipments through a LoginMN account.

This year the nursery has a strong supply of oak seedlings, which provide food and shelter for wildlife such as deer, turkeys and squirrels. More than 20 other native conifer and hardwood species are also available.

Orders require a minimum of 300 seedlings, with flexible options by species. Landowners can contact local DNR foresters for site-specific advice or to learn about cost-share programs.

Sales remain open through April 3, 2026, or until inventory is sold out. More information is available at mndnr.gov/nursery.