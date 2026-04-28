Veterans’ Coffee Set for May 4 at Warroad Senior Living Center

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc

Warroad, Minn — Veterans and community members are invited to a special Veterans’ Coffee gathering on Monday, May 4th at 10:00 a.m. The event will be held at the Warroad Senior Living Center and is hosted by the Warroad American Legion Auxiliary, with support from the center’s staff.

Veterans can enjoy coffee and treats donated by Mary Cole of Cowcreek Bakery and Market. Friends, family, and all auxiliary members are encouraged to come connect, and show support for local veterans.

Those planning to attend should enter through the south entrance of the facility, turn right, walk past the pool tables, and then turn left to find the gathering.

Again, the Veteran’s Coffee event is Monday, May 4th at 10:00 a.m. at the Warroad Senior Living Center.