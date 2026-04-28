Warroad Robotics on FLL Teams in Warroad and FTC

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc.

Warroad, Minn — Warroad Robotics will compete at the FIRST Robotics World Championships beginning Thursday in Houston, but did you know that the Warroad Robotics team also has several other programs that can help younger students develop their knowledge and love for robotics before High School. Warroad FRED Team Instructor Jeremy Culleton explains more about FLL

Culleton also explains what FTC is and how it offers students a different opportunity.

Be sure to join us for our FIRST Robotics World Championship coverage this Thursday through Sunday on KQ92 and KRWB.