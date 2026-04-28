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Warroad Robotics on FLL Teams in Warroad and FTC

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc.

Warroad, Minn — Warroad Robotics will compete at the FIRST Robotics World Championships beginning Thursday in Houston, but did you know that the Warroad Robotics team also has several other programs that can help younger students develop their knowledge and love for robotics before High School. Warroad FRED Team Instructor Jeremy Culleton explains more about FLL

Culleton also explains what FTC is and how it offers students a different opportunity.

Be sure to join us for our FIRST Robotics World Championship coverage this Thursday through Sunday on KQ92 and KRWB.

April 29, 2026

NWMAC Exhibit Winners Announced, several from Warroad, Roseau, and Grygla

The Northwest Minnesota Arts Council recently announced their annual Art Exhibit award winners, and multiple Ada Borup West
April 28, 2026

MnDOT, CN Plans Prompt Joint Public Meeting in Warroad

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc. Warroad, Minn — A joint public meeting is set for Wednesday
April 28, 2026

City of Warroad to Observe National Poppy Day May 22

The city of Warroad will observe National Poppy Day on May 22nd. Mayor Tom Goldsmith will receive the
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