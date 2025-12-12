Skip to content

DNR Update on Acquisition of Acres in Northern Minnesota

With the DNR’s nearly 16,000-acre land acquisition now complete, the next step is deciding how each parcel will be managed. That includes designating areas as wildlife management lands, scientific and natural areas, or additions to state forests.

DNR communications specialist Ingrid Johnson says these designations determine the mix of recreation, habitat protection, and conservation practices that will apply to each parcel.

Johnson says the significance of protecting such a large area is substantial — especially for species like moose and bear that rely on uninterrupted habitat.

The long-term vision, she says, includes supporting clean water, preserving habitat, and strengthening northern Minnesota’s $13.5-billion outdoor recreation economy.

She emphasized that the DNR works closely with local communities when adding or adjusting public lands.

The newly acquired land now belongs to all Minnesotans. More details — including public access information and finalized maps — will be released in the coming weeks on the Minnesota DNR website.

December 12, 2025

Get Your Flu Shots this Winter

The American Medical Association and The Ad Council have started their annual “Get Your Flu Shot” campaign.  This
December 12, 2025

Bemidji Hosting annual NMRC FIRST Lego League event 

The Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference (NMRC) will be holding its annual First Lego League event in Bemidji Friday.
December 11, 2025

Controlled Quarry Blast North of Fort Frances

The Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Tuesday’s loud boom across the Northeast region came from a
