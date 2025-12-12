DNR Update on Acquisition of Acres in Northern Minnesota

With the DNR’s nearly 16,000-acre land acquisition now complete, the next step is deciding how each parcel will be managed. That includes designating areas as wildlife management lands, scientific and natural areas, or additions to state forests.

DNR communications specialist Ingrid Johnson says these designations determine the mix of recreation, habitat protection, and conservation practices that will apply to each parcel.

Johnson says the significance of protecting such a large area is substantial — especially for species like moose and bear that rely on uninterrupted habitat.

The long-term vision, she says, includes supporting clean water, preserving habitat, and strengthening northern Minnesota’s $13.5-billion outdoor recreation economy.

She emphasized that the DNR works closely with local communities when adding or adjusting public lands.

The newly acquired land now belongs to all Minnesotans. More details — including public access information and finalized maps — will be released in the coming weeks on the Minnesota DNR website.