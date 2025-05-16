DNR’s Coby Fontes shares the latest on wildfires in the area

Almost 500 wildfires have been reported with all the heat, low humidity, dryness, and high winds. On the Friday morning community conversation, Minnesota DNR Conservation Officer Coby Fontes joined to discuss the dangers going on around us with the wildfires spreading throughout the area. He talks about the dangers of burning right now and the fires in the area.

He went on to talk about some of the dangerous causes in the area and an idea of how scary it can be

Everyone is encouraged to be cautious when burning and take precaution in doing anything that could spark a fire.