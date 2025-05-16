Skip to content

DNR’s Coby Fontes shares the latest on wildfires in the area

Almost 500 wildfires have been reported with all the heat, low humidity, dryness, and high winds. On the Friday morning community conversation, Minnesota DNR Conservation Officer Coby Fontes joined to discuss the dangers going on around us with the wildfires spreading throughout the area. He talks about the dangers of burning right now and the fires in the area.

He went on to talk about some of the dangerous causes in the area and an idea of how scary it can be

Everyone is encouraged to be cautious when burning and take precaution in doing anything that could spark a fire.

May 16, 2025

Senator Mark Johnson discusses State Budget Agreement 

Earlier this week on Thursday state legislative leaders came to an agreement on the framework of a state
May 16, 2025

Lake of the Woods New Superintendent

A new Lake of the Woods Superintendent will be taking the helm for the upcoming school year this
May 15, 2025

Legislative Leaders Announce Bipartisan Budget Agreement

Thursday morning Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, and legislative leaders from the Minnesota Senate and House of Representatives announced
« Prev1234567Next »