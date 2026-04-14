New Report Shows Minnesota Exports Fell Sharply in 2025

Minnesota exports fell sharply last year, with state officials pointing to tariffs and global uncertainty as key factors impacting trade-heavy regions, including northern and northwestern Minnesota.

A new report from the Department of Employment and Economic Development shows exports totaled $23.5 billion in 2025, a 13 percent drop from the previous year. Much of the decline came from reduced shipments of fuel and oil to Canada, along with decreases in machinery, vehicles, and medical products.

State officials say the downturn was most pronounced in trade with North America and parts of Asia, while some growth was seen in European and South American markets.

Economists say the changes are especially significant for Minnesota’s rural and industrial regions, where agriculture, mining, and manufacturing exports play a major role in local economies.

Despite the decline, some sectors such as pharmaceuticals and agricultural products saw gains, and officials say efforts continue to expand international markets for Minnesota goods.