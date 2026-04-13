New Appointees to Fill Ninth Judicial District Vacancies

Governor Tim Walz has announced two new judicial appointments in the Minnesota’s Ninth Judicial District. Max Schafer-LaCoursiere and Symon Schindler-Syme have been selected to serve as District Court Judges.

Schafer-LaCoursiere will fill a vacancy in Marshall County, replacing Judge Anne M. Rasmusson. His position will be chambered in Warren.

Schindler-Syme will take over a seat in Polk County, replacing Judge Jeffrey S. Remick. That position will be based in Crookston.

According to the governor’s office, both appointees bring legal experience, and a commitment to public service to their new roles.

The new judges are expected to begin serving their communities in the coming weeks.