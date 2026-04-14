Minnesota State Forest Campgrounds Operate Under New Pay System This May

Starting in May, camping at Minnesota state forest campgrounds will operate under a new “same day pay then stay” system.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says campers will now pay for their campsite before occupying it, rather than after arrival. The change follows a 2025 survey showing most state forest campers prefer online payment, with 80 percent willing to pay before they get to the campground.

Campers will still choose sites on a first-come, first-served basis, but can check availability and pay online the same day through the DNR’s Yodel Portal. Cash or check payments will still be accepted at open state park ranger stations.

The DNR says the change keeps spontaneous trips possible while making payment easier and more accessible. Rustic state forest campsites cost 17 dollars per night.

For more information, visit the Minnesota DNR state forest camping webpage.