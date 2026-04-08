Donate Life Month Highlights Ongoing Need for Organ Donors plus UW Celebrates 60 Years

Access to local healthcare remains a top priority across far northern Minnesota, especially in communities like Roseau County and Lake of the Woods County.

Facilities such as LifeCare Medical Center in Roseau and CHI LakeWood Health in Baudette continue working to provide care close to home—from emergency services to routine and long-term care.

Healthcare leaders say access to nearby services helps reduce travel time for patients and ensures faster response in critical situations, particularly in rural areas.

Also supporting that effort are community organizations like the United Way of Northeastern Minnesota, which helps fund dozens of regional programs focused on health, wellness, and basic needs.

As part of its 60th anniversary, United Way is now working to raise an additional 600-thousand dollars to expand support for local services and strengthen community resources.

Partnerships between healthcare providers and nonprofit organizations are key to maintaining access and meeting growing demand. Residents can learn more, get involved, or contribute to local efforts by contacting local healthcare providers directly or visiting their website.