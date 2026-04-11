Roseau Police Chief Hodge Provides April Updates Including Key Communications Challenges

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting, Inc. | Saturday, April 11, 2026

ROSEAU, Minn. – At the city of Roseau’s April City Council meeting, Police Chief Marc Hodge says a recent after-action review of a March school-related incident in Warroad has prompted renewed focus on emergency communications resilience, staffing stability, and officer mental health support, while the department also continues to address ongoing administrative matters in the community.

Hodge told city officials that the Warroad incident review highlighted serious vulnerabilities in both radio and cellular communications during a potential large-scale emergency, saying that if the event had been more severe, most commercial cell networks could have become overwhelmed by public use, limiting access to emergency services.

He said only priority-enabled public safety users would likely maintain reliable communications in such a scenario, pointing to AT&T’s FirstNet system, which provides dedicated capacity and prioritization for law enforcement, fire, and EMS personnel. Hodge said the department is evaluating whether to transition police department phones and mobile data systems to AT&T-based FirstNet service, or expand its current use, to ensure connectivity during disasters or catastrophic outages.

Hodge noted that FirstNet operates on dedicated public safety infrastructure, including Band 14 spectrum, and that future upgrades may include expanded satellite-based voice, text, and data capabilities when traditional cell towers are unavailable. He also referenced other emergency backup tools such as bi-directional amplifiers and portable “cell on wheels” units that can temporarily restore coverage in impacted areas.

He said no final decision has been made regarding a full or partial transition to FirstNet for the city or police department, but added that cost, coverage, and implementation options are under review.

Alongside communications planning, Hodge said the department continues to manage ongoing administrative matters involving Frosty, a Great Pyrenees previously designated “potentially dangerous” following a February incident at Northern Lights Apartments. Hodge said the apartment complex is not allowing the dog to return, and the owner is now relocating the animal out of town, to the west. He said required documentation and case materials have been submitted to the county attorney, and officials are working to bring proceedings to a conclusion.

Hodge also reported that new officer Jase Johnson has been sworn in and has been working with the department since March 16, receiving his badge this week. Hodge said Johnson is performing well and that the department is currently fully staffed, though scheduling time off remains difficult due to staffing demands.

The chief also said he has been visiting local schools, including presenting to seventh-grade students as part of community outreach efforts.

Hodge further noted recent incidents involving Lifecare staff and local law enforcement, saying the organization has been providing briefings and coordination support to officers and deputies. He said Lifecare also assists with critical incident response, including structured mental health debriefings for officers following high-stress calls.

He said those debriefings help officers process incidents and are an important part of ongoing mental health support within the department.

City officials said discussions on communications upgrades and departmental needs remain ongoing.