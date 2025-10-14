Skip to content

DoorDash Reveals Minnesota’s Favorite Halloween Candy

DoorDash is unwrapping the most popular Halloween candy in Minnesota in 2025. Based on order data this year, the food and grocery delivery service found that Laffy Taffy tops the list of Trick-or-Treat favorite candy to take home in the state of Minnesota this year. 

Nationwide, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups dominated, claiming the number one spot in 14 states. 

Other top contenders across the country included Twizzlers, Sweet Tarts, and Snickers, all showing strong performances in candy orders leading up to Halloween.

October 14, 2025

Lake of the Woods Ava Haack and Jordyn Matthias

Lake of the Woods Volleyball falls to Kittson County Central 3-0 Sophomore Ava Haack Junior Jordyn Matthias
October 14, 2025

Prioritize Safety this Sugarbeet Harvest

The Fall Sugarbeet Harvest continues to move along, and as the work days get longer safety needs to
October 14, 2025

October is Safe Sleep Awareness Month

October is Safe Sleep Awareness Month, and health professionals across the region are raising awareness about Sudden unexpected
