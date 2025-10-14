DoorDash Reveals Minnesota’s Favorite Halloween Candy

DoorDash is unwrapping the most popular Halloween candy in Minnesota in 2025. Based on order data this year, the food and grocery delivery service found that Laffy Taffy tops the list of Trick-or-Treat favorite candy to take home in the state of Minnesota this year.

Nationwide, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups dominated, claiming the number one spot in 14 states.

Other top contenders across the country included Twizzlers, Sweet Tarts, and Snickers, all showing strong performances in candy orders leading up to Halloween.