Dr. Oz to Withhold $2 Billion in Medicaid Funding for Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Human Services is appealing a decision by the Trump administration to withhold more than two billion dollars a year in Medicaid funding for the state.

The move was announced last week by Dr. Mehmet Oz. The former heart surgeon and longtime television host who now leads the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, claims Minnesota has failed to adequately fight Medicaid fraud. State officials strongly dispute that.

Human Services Deputy Commissioner John Connolly says the allegations are not based on fact, and warns the funding cut would destabilize health care across Minnesota for more than 1.2 million medicaid members.

DHS says it has taken extensive anti-fraud steps since last fall, including provider audits, payment reviews, and program shutdowns.

The state has formally appealed the decision and a federal hearing is expected. Details and updates are posted on the Department of Human Services’ Medicaid program integrity webpage.

January 15, 2026

Warroad Girls Hockey Picks Up 600th Win

The Warroad Girls Hockey program is celebrating their 600th win in program history earlier this week in a
January 15, 2026

Automatic Hook-Setting Devices Allowed This Ice Fishing Season

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources now allows automatic hook-setting devices for ice fishing, starting this season. The
January 15, 2026

Sprague RCMP Warns Residents About Fraud

Fraud and scam reports are on the rise in rural Manitoba, including the Rural Municipality of Piney. Sprague
