Dry October Leaves Parts of Minnesota Thirsty for Rain

Several areas across Minnesota need more rainfall this fall, according to Assistant State Climatologist Pete Boulay.

“It was a fairly dry October for most, except for northwestern Minnesota. Boulay said a few places here in the northwestern part of the state finished above normal for precipitation. That is about one inch below normal for the entire state for precipitation, as well. 

Boulay also commented that there weren’t any larger storms so that was pretty quiet.

Boulay says dry conditions are especially noticeable in parts of central, northern, and southwestern Minnesota.

November 4, 2025

Rep. Fischbach On Government Shutdown

The Federal government remains shut down as the Senate remains deadlocked over a continuing resolution to pay for
November 3, 2025

Lake of the Woods School Superintendent Discusses Upcoming Referendum and Community Impact

By Jon Michael Grussing – R & J Broadcasting | November 3, 2025 Baudette, MINN. – KQ92 and
November 3, 2025

Itasca State Park Update

After a busy fall, and summer season, programming at Itasca State Park will be taking a break for
