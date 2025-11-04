Dry October Leaves Parts of Minnesota Thirsty for Rain

Several areas across Minnesota need more rainfall this fall, according to Assistant State Climatologist Pete Boulay.

“It was a fairly dry October for most, except for northwestern Minnesota. Boulay said a few places here in the northwestern part of the state finished above normal for precipitation. That is about one inch below normal for the entire state for precipitation, as well.

Boulay also commented that there weren’t any larger storms so that was pretty quiet.

Boulay says dry conditions are especially noticeable in parts of central, northern, and southwestern Minnesota.