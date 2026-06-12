Minnesota Canola Council Events Planned for Roseau July 7 and 8

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc.

ROSEAU, Minn — Canola growers and ag members from across Northwest Minnesota are invited to take part in a pair of Minnesota Canola Council events coming up July 7th and 8th in Roseau.

The activities begin Tuesday, July 7th, with the Minnesota Canola Council Board of Directors meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Gene’s Bar & Grill in Roseau. Council leaders are encouraging growers to contact the council office ahead of the meeting with any issues or topics they’d like the board to address.

The following day, Wednesday, July 8th, the 2026 Canola Production Centre Field Day gets underway at 9:45 a.m. on the farm of Richard Magnusson, west of Roseau. Participants will have opportunities to view research trials examining canola varieties, nitrogen rates and timing, sulfur rates, insecticide seed treatments, and fertilizer management practices designed to improve crop performance.

The field tour will be followed by a burger basket lunch at Oakcrest Golf Club, with lunch tickets available at the field site. The afternoon wraps up with the 23rd Annual Canola Hackers Golf Scramble beginning at 12:15.

Farmers interested in attending or receiving future updates on Minnesota Canola Council meetings, research projects, and events are encouraged to contact the council office or sign up for the council’s newsletter and event notifications.