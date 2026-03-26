Ducks Unlimited to Host Annual Conservation Banquet in Roseau

Outdoor enthusiasts of Roseau County are invited to attend the annual Ducks Unlimited Banquet, taking place this Friday, March 27th at Gene’s Bar and Grill in Roseau. Regional Director of Northern Minnesota Ducks Unlimited, Sara Rongstad told us about the evening.

Ducks Unlimited events take place not only in Roseau, but in a couple nearby towns as well, Rongstad tells us more.

Tickets are limited, you can contact a local Ducks Unlimited representative for more information or visit the Ducks Unlimited website.