Ellerbusch announces campaign for Marshall County Sherif

Mark Ellerbusch has announced his campaign for Marshall County Sheriff. Current Sheriff Jason Boman is planning to retire, and Ellerbusch says he hopes to build on the strong foundation Boman has established during his 33 years of service to the county.

Ellerbusch brings 13 years of law enforcement experience to the race. A lifelong Marshall County resident, he says he is running to ensure the Sheriff’s Office remains professional, accountable, and focused on serving every member of the community.

If elected, Ellerbusch says his priorities include supporting deputies and staff, keeping communities safe, and maintaining transparency and accountability. He adds that he wants residents, businesses, and schools to know they can always depend on the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.