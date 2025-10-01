Fall a Key Time for Firewise Projects in Minnesota

Fall is an ideal time for homeowners and cabin owners to complete Firewise projects to reduce the risk of damage from wildfires. Firewise is a national program that teaches people how to prevent catastrophic loss by making properties less vulnerable to fire.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources offers guidance through its Firewise program, including a free homeowner’s kit that features a do-it-yourself assessment to identify areas of concern. Research shows most structures burn in wildfires due to traveling embers rather than direct flames. Removing flammable materials around homes , like wood piles, dry leaves, or roof and gutter debris, can greatly reduce the risk of ignition.

Firewise projects include clearing gutters, pruning branches near roofs and chimneys, installing metal screens to block sparks, ensuring visible house numbers, and maintaining driveways wide enough for emergency vehicles. Additional steps, such as removing brush, thinning trees, and keeping lawns green, help slow fire spread. Property owners can work individually or with neighbors to build a Firewise community. More information and resources are available on the Minnesota DNR Firewise webpage at mndnr.gov/firewise.