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Highway 11 Update Between Roseau and Warroad

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc.

ROSEAU, Minn — One of the largest highway construction projects ever undertaken in Northwest Minnesota is now underway along Highway 11 between Roseau and Warroad. The first phase of the project stretches from east of Salol to Warroad and includes roadway reconstruction, culvert replacements, drainage improvements, and safety upgrades designed to extend the life of the highway for years to come. 

While drivers can already see work taking place along the corridor, much of the project is happening below the pavement. MnDOT Construction Engineer Cole Nelson says crews are rebuilding the foundation of the roadway from the ground up.

Nelson says those improvements below the roadway are critical to preventing future damage and helping the new highway withstand Minnesota’s harsh freeze-thaw cycles. Work on the Highway 11 project is expected to continue through the construction season, with motorists encouraged to watch for changing traffic patterns and work zones between Salol and Warroad.

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