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Minnesota Elk Hunting Open for Applications

Minnesota hunters interested in pursuing elk this fall have until July 7 to apply for one of 12 licenses being offered by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The DNR says harvest opportunities were increased this year after aerial surveys showed higher elk numbers in northwest Minnesota. Licenses will be available in the Grygla, Kittson Central and Caribou-Vita herds, marking the first elk hunt in the Grygla area since 2012.

The 12 licenses will be distributed across seven seasons beginning in September, with three either-sex permits and nine antlerless permits available. Officials remind applicants that Minnesota elk hunting is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and that hunters should review updated zone boundaries and regulations before applying. For more information or to apply, visit the Minnesota DNR elk hunting page at mndnr.gov/hunting/elk.

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