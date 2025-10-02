Fall Cisco and Whitefish Netting Opens on Lake of the Woods

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says netting for cisco—also called tullibee—and whitefish, sometimes called lake herring, for personal use is now open this fall on designated lakes, including Lake of the Woods. The opportunity is available to Minnesota residents only, with about 700 anglers participating statewide each year.

Netting schedules depend on water temperatures. As cooler fall waters push game fish into deeper areas, cisco and whitefish move into shallower waters to spawn. Some lakes may open or close on just 48 hours’ notice, with updates posted at public accesses and online. Others follow the standard netting schedules listed on the DNR website.

Anglers are reminded that only cisco and whitefish should be kept. Any game fish caught by accident must be returned immediately.

For full rules, including lake designations, schedules, and gear regulations, visit the Minnesota DNR website at files.dnr.state.mn.us/rlp/regulations/fishing/whitefish-tullibee.pdf.