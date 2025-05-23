Skip to content

Familiar Warroad Landmark to Close Monday

A familiar landmark, Warroad’s first ever Holiday Station is scheduled for closure and demolition to be soon replaced by a new Circle K Station. Circle K District Manager Angie Brodshaug explains:

The new facility will have a much bigger footprint.

The new station has been in the works for about three of four years, notes Broadshaug. Customers can expect the same level of service in a much more accommodating store.

The current team will transition to the store across from the Marvin manufacturing facility in the interim. Construction should las 6-8 months with an expected completion date in the November/December time frame.

May 28, 2025

