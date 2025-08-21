Skip to content

Farm Bill Update

It’s been over seven years since congress last passed a full Farm Bill, and producers across the region are eagerly waiting for a new one. Neil Rockstad of the American Sugarbeet Growers Association tells us where things are at with the Farm Bill heading out of August recess, and what still needs to happen. 

Rockstad talks more about the items that came out of reconciliation, and what has had the biggest effect on agriculture in our region. 

Rockstad says one thing that needs to come out of the next farm bill is more assurances for producers. 

Rockstad was a guest on the Farm and Field Show, which airs this afternoon from 2:00 to 5:00 on KRJB 106.5 FM.

August 20, 2025

New SWAP for 2025 – 2035

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting | August 20, 2025 Warroad, Minn – State Wildlife Action Plans
August 20, 2025

State Fair Tradition Continues in 2025

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting | August 20, 2025 Saint Paul, MINN. – A Minnesota State
August 19, 2025

Buoys Placed on Lake of the Woods

By Dan DeMolee – R & J Broadcasting | August 19th, 2025 Baudette, MINN. – Lake of the Woods
