Farm Economy Questions with CoBank CEO

It’s a challenging time for finances in agriculture, and producers across the region are asking how long these financial hardships will last, as they need to plan for the futures of their operations. CoBank CEO Thomas Halverson spoke on the Red River Farm Network regarding the health of the Ag Sector, and the decisions producers will need to make.

Thomas also commented on why this question is so important to area producers.

October 29, 2025

