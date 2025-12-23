The Farmer Bridge Assistance Program announced Friday that they will receive up to $11 billion of funding allocated to the FBA to offset losses during the 2025 crop year. The program provides broad relief to U.S. row crop producers, including growers of

barley, chickpeas, corn, cotton, lentils, oats, peanuts, peas, rice, soybeans, wheat, canola, flax, mustard, rapeseed, safflower, sesame, sunflower and more.

Payments will be calculated using a formula based on Farm Service Agency (FSA) reported planted acres, USDA Economic Research Service cost-of-production estimates. Also affecting the formula is WASDE yields and prices as well as economic modeling and national loss averages.

If you have any questions or concerns about the formula, you should contact your local FSA office.