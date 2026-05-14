MN House passes bill requiring safeguards for underage social media users

The Minnesota Legislative session is in its final days, and earlier this week, the Minnesota House of Representatives passed House File 4138 which aims to protect our children by implementing safeguards for underage social media users, by targeting things like addictive features, and paid advertisement. During the House Floor Session on Tuesday, Representative Kristin Robbins (R-Maple Grove) spoke in favor of the bill, calling it a step in the right direction in the protection of our kids.

Representative Elliott Engen (R-Lino Lakes) praised the bill, which he says prioritizes the safety of our children, and not these big tech companies.

House File 4138 was passed in the Minnesota House by a vote of 132-2. The Bill will now move to the senate for further consideration. The Minnesota Legislature is constitutionally required to adjourn its 2026 session on Monday, May 18.