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New Signage Coming to Highway 11 ATV Trail 

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc

Warroad, Roseau, Minn — The ATV trail connecting Warroad and Roseau along Highway 11 is getting a fresh new look this summer! New signage is being installed along the popular trail corridor to help riders navigate the route more safely and easily while also highlighting local access points and communities.

The trail has become a major draw for outdoor recreation in northern Minnesota, bringing riders through both towns and supporting local businesses along the way. The updated signs are designed to improve visibility, create a more welcoming experience for visitors, and help riders navigate the corridor between the two communities.

Warroad Mayor Tom Goldsmith says the trail continues to grow in popularity and the new signage is an important next step.

Officials encourage riders to watch for the updated signs throughout the summer and continue enjoying the scenic Highway 11 corridor responsibly.

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