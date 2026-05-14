Grygla School District Introducing New Virtual Learning Academy

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc

Grygla, Minn — Grygla School District is preparing to launch the new Northern Lights Virtual Academy, a program designed to expand flexible online learning opportunities for students while keeping them connected to their local school community. The academy will offer individualized instruction, virtual coursework and alternative learning options for students who may benefit from a more flexible educational environment while still participating in activities and athletics through Grygla Schools.

Grygla School Principal Derek Gieseke says the academy is designed to give families and students more educational choices moving forward.

School leaders say virtual academies are becoming more common in rural Minnesota as districts look for ways to expand opportunities for students without requiring them to leave their hometown schools. Gieseke says programs like Northern Lights Virtual Academy can create long-term benefits for both students and the district as a whole.

Families interested in learning more about the Northern Lights Virtual Academy and other district updates are encouraged to follow Grygla Public Schools on Facebook and visit the district’s website for the latest information and announcements.