Federal Data Shows Minnesota Medicaid Program Error Rate Lower Than National Average

New federal data shows Minnesota’s Medicaid program has a significantly lower improper payment rate than the national average.

A review by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services found Minnesota’s error rate at just over 2.1% compared to a national average of 6.1%.

State officials say the data was compiled before the Department of Human Services rolled out new anti-fraud measures last year, including audits of high-risk services and tighter oversight of providers.

Temporary Human Services Commissioner Shireen Gandhi says no level of error is acceptable, but the review shows Minnesota has strong internal controls that continue to improve.

The report comes as federal officials consider withholding up to $2 billion a year in Medicaid program integrity funding.

More information is available on the Minnesota Department of Human Services website.

February 3, 2026

