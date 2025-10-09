By Jon Michael Grussing – Warroad, MN This week continues Fire Prevention Safety Week. Recently Warroad Fire Chief Damian McMillin was on “Community Conversation” and talked about what his department has done and is going to be doing this week.

He also talked about the dangers of lithium ion batteries, that are in so many technology devices that we use today, and what to do if they cause a fire.

That’s Warroad Fire Chief Damian McMillin. KQ92/KRWB will continue to follow events and happening with the Fire Department .