Fire Prevention Safety Week

By Jon Michael Grussing – Warroad, MN This week continues Fire Prevention Safety Week. Recently Warroad Fire Chief Damian McMillin was on “Community Conversation” and talked about what his department has done and is going to be doing this week.

He also talked about the dangers of lithium ion batteries, that are in so many technology devices that we use today, and what to do if they cause a fire.

That’s Warroad Fire Chief Damian McMillin. KQ92/KRWB will continue to follow events and happening with the Fire Department .

October 10, 2025

Breast Cancer Awareness month

By Graham Scher – October 9th, 2025 Roseau, Minn. – October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and area health
October 10, 2025

Thief River Falls Airport Welcomes Security Upgrades, Expansion

Thief River Falls Regional Airport has new technology most regional airports have not seen yet. Their new dual-use
October 9, 2025

Roseau Superintendent Talks Referendum Vote

By Graham Scher – October 9th, 2025 Roseau, Minn. – Operating Referendum meetings started this week in Roseau County,
