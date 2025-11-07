Firearm Hunting Season Begins Tomorrow

As we arrive at the start of Minnesota’s firearms deer hunting season Saturday November 8th, DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen provides some last minute tips because there’s no such thing as a successful hunt if it isn’t a safe hunt.

Minnesotans need to be up to date on rules and regulations, especially the shotgun zone, before they head out this weekend. DNR Conservation Officer Justin Frisch commented.

Strommen reported the DNR sold more than 130,000 licenses for this season. More info about hunting season can be found on the DNR’s website.