Fond du Lac Band Signs Tribal-State Cannabis Compact

This week, Governor Tim Walz signed a Tribal-state compact with the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa to further expand cannabis sale and regulation.

It allows the Fond du Lac Band to provide adult-use cannabis products into the state’s cannabis tracking system and participate in the same supply and distribution networks as other licensed businesses.

There is a shortage of cannabis in the state’s new retail market because the licensed growers haven’t harvested their first crops yet.

Fond du Lac Band is the fourth Tribal compact signed. Others include The White Earth Nation, Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, and Prairie Island Indian Community that also have Tribal-State cannabis compacts to help boost the supply.