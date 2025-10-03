Skip to content

Fort Frances Museum Hosts Métis Dot Art Session

The Fort Frances Museum and Cultural Centre hosted a Métis dot art session on September 27, giving participants a hands-on way to explore cultural art.

The session focused on traditional dot art techniques, inspired by beadwork, and allowed participants to create designs on keychains, clothing, and jewelry. More than a dozen people attended, learning the techniques and experimenting with their own creations.

The event reflects the museum’s ongoing efforts to showcase history, art, and culture, including recent exhibits on Métis heritage, Treaty No. 3, and residential schools. The session highlighted how cultural traditions continue to be shared and experienced in the community.

October 3, 2025

Sugarbeet Harvest Update

Sugarbeet Pre Piling continues to move along, and sugarbeet producers and organizations are reporting a very promising crop.
October 3, 2025

Itasca State Park Update 

The Staff at Itasca State Park have another weekend of fun activities this weekend. Itasca State Park Lead
October 3, 2025

Health Insurance Rates to Jump in 2026

Minnesotans who buy health insurance on the individual market will see a sharp increase in premiums next year. 
« Prev1234567Next »