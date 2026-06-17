Skip to content

Fort Frances Opens for Commercial Air Services July 6

The Town of Fort Frances says scheduled commercial air service will return to the community beginning July 6th. Officials announced a partnership with North Star Air that will provide flights between Fort Frances and Thunder Bay three days a week. Departures from Fort Frances are scheduled for Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, with return flights operating Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. 

Town leaders say reliable air service is critical for economic development, healthcare access, tourism, education and business travel throughout the Rainy River District. Fort Frances has spent years working to restore scheduled passenger service, making the announcement a significant transportation milestone for Northwestern Ontario. For more information and booking details, visit www.northstarair.ca.

June 17, 2026

Red Lake Nation Not Charging Roseau Pilot

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc. ROSEAU, Minn — A Roseau pilot who made an emergency landing
June 16, 2026

Highway 11 Update Between Roseau and Warroad

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc. ROSEAU, Minn — One of the largest highway construction projects ever
June 16, 2026

Minnesota Elk Hunting Open for Applications

Minnesota hunters interested in pursuing elk this fall have until July 7 to apply for one of 12
« Prev1234567Next »