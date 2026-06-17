Fort Frances Opens for Commercial Air Services July 6

The Town of Fort Frances says scheduled commercial air service will return to the community beginning July 6th. Officials announced a partnership with North Star Air that will provide flights between Fort Frances and Thunder Bay three days a week. Departures from Fort Frances are scheduled for Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, with return flights operating Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Town leaders say reliable air service is critical for economic development, healthcare access, tourism, education and business travel throughout the Rainy River District. Fort Frances has spent years working to restore scheduled passenger service, making the announcement a significant transportation milestone for Northwestern Ontario. For more information and booking details, visit www.northstarair.ca.