Red Lake Nation Not Charging Roseau Pilot

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc.

ROSEAU, Minn — A Roseau pilot who made an emergency landing on Red Lake Nation land last fall will not face trespassing charges from the tribe.

The case involved pilot Darrin Smedsmo, whose plane was seized by tribal police after landing on Red Lake Nation property more than seven months ago. Tribal officials cited a long-standing 1978 rule that restricts flights over Red Lake airspace, a policy the Nation says was put in place following U.S. military bombing and testing activities in the area.

The situation drew attention because it raised questions about tribal sovereignty and who has authority over airspace, including the Federal Aviation Administration.

Smedsmo was reunited with his plane last week. He says he believes it should have been returned sooner because he was never formally charged beyond the original airspace citation.

The Red Lake Nation has now confirmed it will not pursue any trespassing charges in the case.