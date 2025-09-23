Skip to content

Fosston Man Arrested for Deadly Assault in Bagley

A northwest Minnesota man is jailed in Clearwater County in connection with a deadly assault near Bagley. Police found 26-year-old Tray McCollum barely breathing early Sunday, and he was taken to the hospital, where he died of head trauma. 

Investigators learned that McCollum and another person were assaulted. Officers later arrested a 24-year-old man in Fosston on suspicion of second-degree murder. 

The University of North Dakota Forensic Pathology Center in Grand Forks is doing an autopsy to determine McCollum’s official cause and manner of death.

September 23, 2025

Lawmakers to Tour Bonding Projects in Northern Minnesota

This week it’s northern Minnesota’s turn to show off infrastructure projects that need to be completed. Starting today,
September 23, 2025

Get your child’s car seat checked during Child Passenger Safety

It’s National Child Passenger Safety Week, and Safe Kids Grand Forks will be hosting a Car Seat Check-Up
September 22, 2025

Sprague and District Historical Museum Opens New Indigenous Building

The Sprague and District Historical Museum now features an Indigenous building celebrating the history and culture of First
« Prev1234567Next »