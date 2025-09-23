Fosston Man Arrested for Deadly Assault in Bagley

A northwest Minnesota man is jailed in Clearwater County in connection with a deadly assault near Bagley. Police found 26-year-old Tray McCollum barely breathing early Sunday, and he was taken to the hospital, where he died of head trauma.

Investigators learned that McCollum and another person were assaulted. Officers later arrested a 24-year-old man in Fosston on suspicion of second-degree murder.

The University of North Dakota Forensic Pathology Center in Grand Forks is doing an autopsy to determine McCollum’s official cause and manner of death.