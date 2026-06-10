Free Artist Reception at Warroad RiverPlace

Warroad residents are invited to kick off the weekend with an evening of art and music at Warroad RiverPlace.

On Friday, June 12, from 4 to 6 p.m., RiverPlace will host a free artist reception featuring contemporary ceramic artist Robin Foster of Red Lake Falls. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet Foster, enjoy refreshments, and explore her exhibit, The Language of Fire, which highlights unique ceramic works created using a variety of firing techniques.

Adding to the atmosphere will be live music from local bluegrass favorite Sloughgrass.

The reception is free, and Foster’s exhibit will remain on display through July 3 for those unable to attend Friday’s event.

More information is available at warroadriverplace.org.