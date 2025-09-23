Skip to content

Get your child’s car seat checked during Child Passenger Safety

It’s National Child Passenger Safety Week, and Safe Kids Grand Forks will be hosting a Car Seat Check-Up event in a city near you. Jasmie Wangen of Safe Kids Grand Forks highlights some of the towns they will be visiting. 

Even if you think your child’s car seat is installed properly, Wangen says attending one of these events is a good idea, as there are many different ways you could be misusing a car seat and not realizing it. 

Wangen says if there’s not a check-up event near you, you can still schedule an online appointment.

To schedule a virtual car seat check-up, go to the Safe Kids Grand Forks website at safekidsgf.org. Safe Kids Grand Forks will be hosting a Car Seat Check-up event in Roseau on Tuesday, September 30 at Roseau Electric Co-Op from 4:30 to 6:30. This event is free, and appointments are not required.

September 23, 2025

