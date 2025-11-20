Skip to content

Gray Wolf Sightings in Northern Minnesota

A string of gray wolf sightings in northern Minnesota is reigniting debate over whether the species should remain federally protected.

Republican Congressman Pete Stauber for District 8 including Lake of the Woods County is urging federal officials to remove the gray wolf from the Endangered Species List, arguing states need more authority to manage growing populations.

Minnesota wildlife officials estimate about 2,700 gray wolves currently roam the state. Residents have reported at least three wolf sightings in northern Minnesota this month alone.

However, the Voyageurs National Park Wolf Project estimates a 20-percent drop in the wolf population due to a mild winter and fewer deer in northern Minnesota.

November 20, 2025

Slow Start to Flu Season in Minnesota

The flu season is off to slow start in Minnesota this year. The state Health Department is recommending
November 20, 2025

Moorhead Company Farm Facing Legal Action

The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry recovered over 163-thousand dollars for agricultural workers after violations by a
November 19, 2025

MDH Awards Rural Health Communities

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting | November 19, 2025 Grygla, MINN. – The Minnesota Department of
