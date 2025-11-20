A string of gray wolf sightings in northern Minnesota is reigniting debate over whether the species should remain federally protected.

Republican Congressman Pete Stauber for District 8 including Lake of the Woods County is urging federal officials to remove the gray wolf from the Endangered Species List, arguing states need more authority to manage growing populations.

Minnesota wildlife officials estimate about 2,700 gray wolves currently roam the state. Residents have reported at least three wolf sightings in northern Minnesota this month alone.

However, the Voyageurs National Park Wolf Project estimates a 20-percent drop in the wolf population due to a mild winter and fewer deer in northern Minnesota.