Greenbush Kicks off Winter Weekend

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting | December 1, 2025

Greenbush, MINN. – Greenbush is kicking off the holiday season with a full Winter Weekend of events, from sleigh rides to markets and family activities.

The celebration begins Friday, Dec. 5, with a Lions Club supper at the Fire Hall and bingo at the American Legion.

On Saturday, Dec. 6, holiday sleigh rides run from 1 to 4 p.m. on Main Street, sponsored by Greenbush Community Education and the Greenbush Community Partners. The day also features a Mistletoe Market at the Greenbush-Middle River school, a BBQ lunch hosted by the sixth grade class, Christmas crafts, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and many more winter festivities for the whole family.

The city will hold its tree lighting and caroling at 5:30, followed by a parade of lights. Evening events include a happy hour, an ugly sweater contest, and live music at the American Legion.

Winter Weekend wraps up Sunday with a live nativity in Strathcona from 5 to 7 p.m.