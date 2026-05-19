Ground Breaking for Lil’ Chompers Child Care

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc

Greenbush, Minn — A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday morning May 18th for the new Lil’ Chompers Child Care facility, marking a major step forward for childcare expansion in the community. Supporters gathered as officials announced construction is expected to begin later this month.

The new facility will be approximately 5,500 square feet and include two infant rooms, a toddler room, and additional space for preschool, school-age, and before-and-after school care.

The project is being designed by Foss Architecture+Interiors, with Diversified Contractors serving as general contractor. The construction bid came in at just over 2-million dollars.

Lil’ Chompers board president Karen Dvergsten says the project represents a long-term investment in local families, children, and future community growth.