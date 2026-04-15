MN DNR Reminding residents about importance of Wildfire Prevention

Much of Northwest Minnesota is in a spring burning restriction, and the Minnesota DNR is reminding residents to do their part in preventing wildfires. Darren Bundy of the Minnesota DNR Forestry Division tells us while brush burning is the most common source of wildfires, Bundy says there are many other things that could cause a wildfire to start.

If you get a burn permit or are burning something, Bundy shares some things you should do to prevent a larger fire from breaking out.

For more information on wildfire prevention or burn bans in the State of Minnesota, go to the Minnesota DNR Fire danger and burning restrictions webpage.