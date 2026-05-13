Minnesota DNR Requesting Reports On Fish Die-Offs

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to report fish die-offs to help speed up response and testing. Officials say reports from Minnesotans help trigger water and fish sampling when multiple dead fish are found in one area.

A new online reporting form is now available, which the DNR says simplifies and speeds up interagency response. When filing a report, people are asked to include details such as the types of fish and their approximate sizes. Fish mortality can happen for several reasons and may be classified as a fish die-off or fish kill depending on the cause.To report an event or learn more, use the online form at mndnr.gov/fishkills or call the Minnesota duty officer at 651-649-5451 or 800-422-0798.