Skip to content

Minnesota DNR Requesting Reports On Fish Die-Offs

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to report fish die-offs to help speed up response and testing. Officials say reports from Minnesotans help trigger water and fish sampling when multiple dead fish are found in one area.

A new online reporting form is now available, which the DNR says simplifies and speeds up interagency response. When filing a report, people are asked to include details such as the types of fish and their approximate sizes. Fish mortality can happen for several reasons and may be classified as a fish die-off or fish kill depending on the cause.To report an event or learn more, use the online form at mndnr.gov/fishkills or call the Minnesota duty officer at 651-649-5451 or 800-422-0798.

May 14, 2026

Grygla School District Introducing New Virtual Learning Academy

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc Grygla, Minn — Grygla School District is preparing to launch the
May 14, 2026

New Signage Coming to Highway 11 ATV Trail 

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc Warroad, Roseau, Minn — The ATV trail connecting Warroad and Roseau
May 14, 2026

MN House passes bill requiring safeguards for underage social media users

The Minnesota Legislative session is in its final days, and earlier this week, the Minnesota House of Representatives
« Prev1234567Next »