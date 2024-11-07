Going into the second day after Election Day 2024, Officials at the Grygla School are preparing for the next steps following district voters passing all three questions that were put before them on Tuesday this week. Grygla School Superintendent Derek Gieseke commented on the Grygla School news report yesterday about what this means

Grygla school district voters approved Question 1 which was renewing an expiring Capital Project Levy Authorization, Question 2 which revoked and existing referendum authorization and approving a new authorization and voters also said yes to Question 3 Approval of Capital Project Levy Authorization. For complete information you can go to the schools website https://www.grygla.k12.mn.us/