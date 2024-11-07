Skip to content

Grygla school passes referendum questions

Going into the second day after Election Day 2024, Officials at the Grygla School are preparing for the next steps following district voters passing all three questions that were put before them on Tuesday this week. Grygla School Superintendent Derek Gieseke commented on the Grygla School news report yesterday about what this means

Grygla school district voters approved Question 1 which was renewing an expiring Capital Project Levy Authorization, Question 2 which revoked and existing referendum authorization and approving a new authorization and voters also said yes to Question 3 Approval of Capital Project Levy Authorization. For complete information you can go to the schools website https://www.grygla.k12.mn.us/

October 15, 2024

This week is MEA week in Minnesota

This is MEA week in Minnesota. There will be no school on Thursday and on Friday this week
October 10, 2024

High School volleyball returns to Ross L. Gray School

On Monday this week, a sight that has not been seen since last century was beheld at Ross
October 4, 2024

Referendum question on the ballot in November for Roseau School

The November General Election is a month away and among the races for National, State, and Local Elected
